Trump Says Pompeo Will Travel To Doha For Afghan Peace Talks
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 02:10 AM
Washington, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Doha for the start of long-delayed peace talks between the Taliban and Afghan government negotiators, President Donald Trump announced Thursday.
"Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be departing this evening on a historic trip to Doha, Qatar, for the beginning of intra-Afghan peace negotiations," Trump told a press conference.