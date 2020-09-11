Trump says Pompeo will travel to Doha for Afghan peace talks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Doha for the start of long-delayed peace talks between the Taliban and Afghan government negotiators, President Donald Trump announced Thursday.

"Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be departing this evening on a historic trip to Doha, Qatar, for the beginning of intra-Afghan peace negotiations," Trump told a press conference.