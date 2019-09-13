UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Pompeo Won't Be National Security Advisor

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 09:20 AM

Trump says Pompeo won't be national security advisor

Washington, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo won't become the next national security advisor, President Donald Trump said Thursday, all the while voicing support for his top diplomat.

"He likes the idea of having someone in there with him, and I do, too," Trump told reporters when asked if he would ask Pompeo also to replace the hawkish John Bolton, who left on Tuesday.

Trump called Pompeo "fantastic" and said that he gets along with him "so well." Trump said he was reviewing 15 candidates to take on the "great job" of coordinating US national security.

Media speculation has risen since Bolton's departure that Trump would tap Pompeo -- perhaps in an all-powerful dual role in which he would remain secretary of state.

Such an arrangement is highly unusual but was given to Henry Kissinger by president Richard Nixon as he became embroiled in the Watergate scandal.

Related Topics

Scandal Trump Job All Top Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

24th World Energy Congress concludes with celebrat ..

9 hours ago

Publication of videos on crime-busting operations ..

10 hours ago

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

10 hours ago

Number of public benefits associations in UAE incr ..

10 hours ago

Dubai businesses upbeat on new export markets and ..

10 hours ago

Emirati astronauts raise UAE flag in Baikonur befo ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.