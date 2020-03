Trump says postponing US elections 'unnecessary'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump said Monday postponing elections over the coronavirus crisis was "unnecessary," even as Ohio's governor called for the state's presidential Primary vote scheduled for Tuesday to be delayed.

"Postponing elections is not a very good thing," Trump told reporters at the White House. "I think postponing is unnecessary."Three other states voting Tuesday -- Arizona, Florida and Illinois -- are scheduled to hold primaries, which select party candidates to contest the presidential election in November, when Trump hopes to win a second term.