Trump says preferred working at hospital to W.House recovery

Bethesda, United States, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump said in a video message Saturday he had "no choice" but to work from his hospital suite rather than cocooning himself in his bedroom after contracting Covid-19.

The president has been a patient at the Walter Reed military medical center near Washington since Friday, where he has a special suite that allows him to carry out his normal duties.

"I had no choice, because I just didn't want to stay in the White House," Trump said in a video apparently filmed at the hospital.

"I was given that alternative: stay in the White House, lock yourself in, don't ever leave. Don't even go to the Oval Office, just stay upstairs and enjoy it.

" Trump said this would have involved seeing no one in person, which was not his approach to the presidency.

"I can't be locked up in a room upstairs and totally safe, and just say, 'Hey whatever happens, happens, I can't do that,'" he added.

Trump's message was ambiguous and many at first interpreted the statement to be a defense of his behavior -- continuing with rallies and rarely wearing masks during a viral outbreak that has killed more than 200,000 in the US.

"We have to confront problems, as a leader you have to confront problems," he went on.

"There's never been a great leader that would have done that."