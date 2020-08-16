Trump Says 'probably Not' Taking Part In Putin's Iran Conference
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 07:50 AM
Bedminster, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump said Saturday he probably wouldn't take part in an emergency Iran summit proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"Probably not, I think we'll wait till after the election," Trump said at a news conference at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.