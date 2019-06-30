Trump says 'proud' to step over DMZ border

Panmunjom, South Korea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un he was "proud" to walk across the border dividing North Korean territory from the South as the two men met on Sunday.

"I was proud to step over that line," he said as they sat down for discussions after shaking hands in the Demilitarized Zone that divides the peninsula, in a hastily arranged but historic encounter.