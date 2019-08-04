Trump says reports of 'many killed' in 'terrible' shooting

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump issued his condolences Saturday over a "terrible" mass shooting in Texas, saying there were reports of many people being killed in the attack.

"Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas.

Reports are very bad, many killed," Trump wrote on Twitter after the shooting at Walmart store.

Trump said he had spoken to Texas Governor Greg Abbott but did not clarify whether the reports of multiple fatalities that he referred to on Twitter came from the media or from his briefings with officials.

"Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all!"