Trump Says Signing 'hard-hitting Sanctions' On Iran's Supreme Leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 12:10 AM

Trump says signing 'hard-hitting sanctions' on Iran's supreme leader

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump ordered "hard-hitting" financial sanctions Monday on Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, holding him "ultimately responsible" for the Islamic republic's destabilizing activities.

"We will continue to increase pressure on Tehran," Trump said as he signed the order in the Oval Office. "Never can Iran have a nuclear weapon.""We do not ask for conflict," he said, adding that depending on Iran's response the sanctions could end tomorrow -- or it "can also be years from now."

