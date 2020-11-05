UrduPoint.com
Trump Says 'STOP THE COUNT' Of Ballots As Six Key US States Continue Tallies

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump tweeted "STOP THE COUNT" on Thursday as officials in key battleground states continued to tally legally cast ballots, and Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, moved within 17 electoral votes of being able to claim victory.

The states of Arizona, Alaska, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Nevada remain uncalled.

In Arizona, Biden's lead narrowed overnight, giving the Republican incumbent a small path to victory there. Meanwhile, Trump's lead in Georgia shrank, leaving that state in play.

While Biden's campaign has continued to express confidence, Trump's reelection campaign attempted to halt vote-counting in Pennsylvania and Michigan, sought a recount in Wisconsin and challenged the handling of ballots in Georgia.

As the states continued to count ballots Thursday without a clear winner, but Biden appeared to be on the verge of victory.

According to Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, however, Trump should not be counted out of the race just yet.

"Donald Trump is alive and well," Stepien said on a conference call.

Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller went even further, predicting an imminent victory.

"We believe that President Trump will again, win the race and we think that by, as soon possibly the end of tomorrow on Friday, it will be clear to the American public that President Trump and Vice President Pence will serve another four years in the White House," Miller said.

