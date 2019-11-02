Trump says trade meeting with Xi could be in Iowa

Washington, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump said Friday that he is considering locations for a trade meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, with the heartland state of Iowa as a possibility.

"Looking (at) a different couple locations," Trump told reporters. "Could even be in Iowa."He said negotiations are "moving along" and "our deal's going along fine with China" but stressed repeatedly that he didn't want to give more details until the agreement was finalized.