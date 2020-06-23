UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says US Coronavirus Toll Could Surpass 150,000

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 10:10 AM

Trump says US coronavirus toll could surpass 150,000

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in the United States could surpass 150,000, President Donald Trump said Monday.

"It could get up to 150," Trump said in an interview with the cable television channel Spectrum news. "It could go beyond that.

"But we would have lost two million to four million lives (without mitigation)," he said.

A study published by the Imperial College of London in mid-March warned of a possible 2.2 million deaths in the United States if no efforts had been taken to mitigate the spread of the highly-contagious virus.

The US death toll from COVID-19 has topped 120,000, according to a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

"We've done a good job and now we're bringing the country back," Trump said.

The president was also asked about holding more campaign rallies at a time when the virus was still spreading in several southern and western states.

"We're always worried about safety," he said. "We want to get rid of this thing."Trump, who is facing a tough re-election battle in November, is scheduled to attend a "Students for Trump" event in Phoenix on Tuesday.

He held a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, his first since the pandemic began, but it was sparsely attended.

Related Topics

Trump Job London Tulsa Phoenix United States November Event TV From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 minutes ago

Coalition welcomes Government of Yemen and the Sou ..

9 hours ago

Gargash, Bogdanov discuss latest regional developm ..

9 hours ago

Palestinians rally against Trump Mideast plan

8 hours ago

Three players of England bound Pak cricket squad t ..

8 hours ago

Virus cases top nine million as WHO says pandemic ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.