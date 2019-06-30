Trump Says US, North Korea To Hold Working-level Talks
Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 01:40 PM
Panmunjom, South Korea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump said Sunday that teams from the US and North Korea would start meetings "over the next two or three weeks" for talks on Pyongyang's nuclear programme.
Negotiators from the two sides will "start a process and we'll see what happens", Trump said after a historic meeting with the North's leader Kim Jong Un in the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas.