UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says US 'not Involved' In Apparent Iranian Rocket Launch Failure

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 12:10 AM

Trump says US 'not involved' in apparent Iranian rocket launch failure

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump said Friday that the United States had nothing to do with the apparent failure of an Iranian space rocket launch.

"The United States of America was not involved in the catastrophic accident during final launch preparations for the Safir SLV Launch at Semnan Launch Site One in Iran," Trump said in a tweet.

Publicly available satellite photos show what appears to have been the rocket's explosion on its launch pad.

Iran says its rocket program is for civilian use in space. However, because the rockets use similar technology to long-range ballistic missiles, Washington eyes the country's activities skeptically.

Washington and Tehran have been locked in a bitter standoff since last year when Trump unilaterally pulled out of the 2015 deal that gave Iran relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear program.

Iran says its atomic program is to develop nuclear power capabilities, but the United States, its ally Israel and Iran's other rivals in the region insist that this is a cover for a weapons push.

Tensions have risen dramatically in the Gulf, where Iran has seized tankers and the United States is expanding its military presence.

Related Topics

Accident Technology Israel Iran Washington Nuclear Trump Semnan Tehran United States 2015 From

Recent Stories

RTA launches a new night bus service

31 minutes ago

UNODC partners with UAE to support the empowerment ..

46 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Arab and Islamic leaders ..

46 minutes ago

Aqdar World Summit highlights UAE model on &#039;T ..

2 hours ago

3.7 million refugee children do not go to school:U ..

2 hours ago

England great Anderson out of the Ashes

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.