Trump Says US To 'crush' Covid-19 With Vaccine 'this Year'

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 10:30 AM

Trump says US to 'crush' Covid-19 with vaccine 'this year'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump on Thursday pledged to "crush" the coronavirus pandemic with a vaccine by the end of the year, as he accepted the Republican nomination for a second term.

"We are marshaling America's scientific genius to produce a vaccine in record time," Trump said. "We will have a safe and effective vaccine this year and together we will crush the virus."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

