Trump Says US Will Keep Strong Intel Presence In Afghanistan

Tue 02nd July 2019 | 08:40 AM

Trump says US will keep strong intel presence in Afghanistan

Washington, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump said he will leave a strong intelligence presence in Afghanistan even after US troops depart, branding the country the "Harvard for terrorists" in an interview broadcast Monday.

"We will be leaving very strong intelligence, far more than you would normally think," Trump said in an interview with Fox news.

"It just seems to be a lab for terrorists... I call it the Harvard of terrorists," he said.

