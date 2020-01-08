UrduPoint.com
Trump Says US Withdrawal Would Be 'worst Thing' For Iraq

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 02:10 AM

Washington, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump said Tuesday that a US troop withdrawal from Iraq at this stage would be the "worst thing" for the country, after Baghdad's parliament demanded the expulsion of American forces.

"At some point we want to get out, but this isn't the right point," Trump said. "It's the worst thing that could happen to Iraq."Iraqi lawmakers have urged the government to expel the 5,200 US troops stationed in the country in response to the drone attack that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and top Iraqi military figure Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

