Trump says Venezuelans will end up 'free'

United Nations, United States, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Venezuela was suffering "a tragedy of historic proportions" as he pledged to do everything in his power to isolate Nicolas Maduro's regime.

Trump told around two dozen Latin American leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly that socialism had "destroyed" oil-rich Venezuela, but that the country's people "will be free.""Today Venezuelans are starving and they're dying from lack of medicine. We will stand with the Venezuelan people every single day," he said.