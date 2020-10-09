UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Wants To Hold Campaign Rally Saturday In Florida

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 10:40 AM

Trump says wants to hold campaign rally Saturday in Florida

Washington, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump, still recovering from Covid-19, said in a Fox news interview late Thursday that he wants to hold a campaign rally as early as Saturday, likely in Florida.

"I think I'm going to try doing a rally on Saturday night if we have enough time to put it together, but we want to do a rally probably in Florida on Saturday night," he said during an interview with Sean Hannity.

Trump added that he might hold another rally on Sunday in Pennsylvania.

"I feel so good," he said, after his doctor gave him the green light to resume public activities this weekend.

Related Topics

Trump Doctor Florida Turkish Lira Sunday From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 9, 2020 in Pakistan

30 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler welcomes UoS new faculty members

11 hours ago

WTO to Appoint First Female Chief as Shortlist Nar ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Kuwait’s Crown Princ ..

12 hours ago

38,637 housing units worth Rs120.21 bln being cons ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.