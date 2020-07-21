UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Wearing Mask 'patriotic' In Tweet Showing His Face Covered

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 02:10 AM

Trump says wearing mask 'patriotic' in tweet showing his face covered

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump, who for months refused to encourage mask wearing as a way to combat the coronavirus, on Monday tweeted a picture of himself with his face covered and touted his patriotism.

"We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can't socially distance," Trump wrote.

"There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!"

Related Topics

Trump Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hope Probe is our chance to write the name of UAE ..

60 minutes ago

Hope Probe will strengthen UAE’s regional, inter ..

1 hour ago

Probe of Hope is milestone in UAE cultural achieve ..

1 hour ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands use of robotics ..

3 hours ago

Cricket: England v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard ..

18 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme realising plans to ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.