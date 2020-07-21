Trump says wearing mask 'patriotic' in tweet showing his face covered

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump, who for months refused to encourage mask wearing as a way to combat the coronavirus, on Monday tweeted a picture of himself with his face covered and touted his patriotism.

"We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can't socially distance," Trump wrote.

"There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!"