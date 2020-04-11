UrduPoint.com
Trump Says When To Reopen US Economy 'biggest Decision' Of Presidency

Sat 11th April 2020

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump on Friday said that his decision on when to reopen the US economy, shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be the toughest he has ever taken.

"I'm going to have to make a decision and I only hope to God that it's the right decision.

But I would say without question, it's the biggest decision I've ever had to make," Trump told a press conference.

Trump, who faces a tight reelection in November, is keen to get the US economy back open after weeks of tough measures that shut down businesses and transport across the country to slow down the virus' spread.

However, he also faces warnings that a premature opening would put lives at risk.

"I have to make the biggest decision of my life," he said.

