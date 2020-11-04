UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Will Go To Supreme Court To Dispute Election Count

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 01:20 PM

Trump says will go to Supreme Court to dispute election count

Washington, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed he had won the US election, despite the final results not yet being given, and said he would go the Supreme Court to dispute the counting of votes.

"We did win this election," Trump said in an extraordinary speech from the ceremonial East Room of the White House.

"This is a fraud on the American public." The Republican, who according to initial results is in a neck-and-neck race with Democrat Joe Biden, said he would go to court and "we want all voting to stop."He appeared to mean stopping the counting of mail-in ballots which can be legally accepted by state election boards after Tuesday's election, provided they were sent in time.

sms/ec

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court White House Trump All From Race Court

Recent Stories

One of Dubai’s coolest obstacle race, the Ice Wa ..

22 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific extends flexible booking options for ..

28 minutes ago

AJK President makes a fervent appeal for maintaini ..

32 minutes ago

Camon 16 Launches In Pakistan Unveiling The Releas ..

40 minutes ago

President Trump claims victory but decides to go t ..

42 minutes ago

Trump or Biden? Americans await results for winner ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.