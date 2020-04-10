UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Will Make 'announcement' On US Funding To WHO Next Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 11:50 PM

Trump says will make 'announcement' on US funding to WHO next week

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump on Friday said he will make an announcement next week on US funding to the World Health Organization, which he has recently threatened to cut.

"As you know, we have given them approximately $500 million a year, and we are going to be talking about that subject next week.

We'll have a lot to say about it," Trump told a news conference in the White House.

He said he would make the announcement "sometime next week."

