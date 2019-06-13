Trump says will meet Putin at G20 summit in Japan

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he would meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sideline of the G20 summit in Japan later this month.

"I'll be meeting with Putin at the G20," Trump told reporters at the White House.

The US leader said last month he would be meeting Putin at the G20, but the Kremlin indicated at the time that there was no agreement on a bilateral meeting.