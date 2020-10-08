Trump says will not 'participate' in virtual presidential debate

Washington, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump, who is still being treated for Covid-19, said Thursday he will refuse to take part in the presidential debate next week after it was switched to a virtual format.

"I'm not going to do a virtual debate," he told Fox news, saying this was "not acceptable to us."He accused the bipartisan debate commission of trying to "protect" his opponent Joe Biden.