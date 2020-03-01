UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Will Soon Meet 'personally' With Taliban Leaders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 12:30 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump on Saturday hailed the signing of a historic deal with the Taliban that Washington hopes will mark the beginning of the end of its longest war, and said he would meet Taliban leaders "in the not so distant future."The US leader said he believed the Taliban were ready for peace but warned that should the deal fail to take hold, "we'll go back."

