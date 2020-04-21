Trump says will 'temporarily suspend' immigration due to coronavirus

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump said Monday that he planned to temporarily suspend immigration to the United States because of the coronavirus pandemic, despite the US already being the worst-hit country in the world.

"In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!" he tweeted Monday night.

Trump said the move would also protect Americans' jobs, though the pandemic crisis has already left 22 million people in the US out of work.