UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Will 'temporarily Suspend' Immigration Due To Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 09:10 AM

Trump says will 'temporarily suspend' immigration due to coronavirus

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump said Monday that he planned to temporarily suspend immigration to the United States because of the coronavirus pandemic, despite the US already being the worst-hit country in the world.

"In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!" he tweeted Monday night.

Trump said the move would also protect Americans' jobs, though the pandemic crisis has already left 22 million people in the US out of work.

Related Topics

Attack World Trump United States From Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Expected rainfall starting tomorrow

7 hours ago

&#039;Your City Needs You’ campaign distributes ..

7 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.41 mn; death ..

7 hours ago

Zakat can be paid to those affected by COVID-19: G ..

7 hours ago

UAE banks&#039; required reserves up to AED132.6 b ..

7 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian and Charity Estab ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.