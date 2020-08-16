Trump says will try 'snapback' to force return of UN Iran sanctions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bedminster, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Donald Trump said Sunday he will try a controversial "snapback" to force a return of UN sanctions against Iran, after the Security Council rejected Washington's bid to extend the arms embargo against the Islamic republic.

"We'll be doing a snapback," the president said, referring to the contested argument that the US remains a "participant" in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal -- despite Trump's withdrawal from it -- and therefore can force a return to sanctions if it sees Iran as being in violation of its terms.