Trump scraps Republican convention in Florida due to coronavirus

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he was scrapping next month's Republican Party nominating convention in Jacksonville, Florida, because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump, speaking at a White House press conference, said it was not the right time to do a "big, crowded convention.

" "The timing for this event is not right, it's just not right with what's happened recently," he said.

The convention had been scheduled to be held in Jacksonville from August 24-27.

Florida has recently experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases, which topped four million in the United States on Thursday.