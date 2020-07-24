UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Scraps Republican Convention In Florida Due To Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 08:30 AM

Trump scraps Republican convention in Florida due to coronavirus

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he was scrapping next month's Republican Party nominating convention in Jacksonville, Florida, because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump, speaking at a White House press conference, said it was not the right time to do a "big, crowded convention.

" "The timing for this event is not right, it's just not right with what's happened recently," he said.

The convention had been scheduled to be held in Jacksonville from August 24-27.

Florida has recently experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases, which topped four million in the United States on Thursday.

Related Topics

White House Trump Jacksonville Florida United States August Event From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

French Space Agency hails launch of &#039;Hope Pro ..

7 hours ago

Public Prosecution takes legal action against 102 ..

8 hours ago

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu D ..

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi on track to becoming completely ‘Go Sa ..

8 hours ago

Dalic to stay on as Croatia coach for 2022 World C ..

7 hours ago

US Tries to Push Competitors, Including Huawei, Fr ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.