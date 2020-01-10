UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Seeks Support In Iran Crisis But Europe Skeptical

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 08:20 AM

Trump seeks support in Iran crisis but Europe skeptical

Washington, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :With tensions soaring after he ordered the killing of a top Iranian general, US President Donald Trump publicly urged all other powers to abandon a 2015 nuclear accord with Tehran.

Within hours, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, one of Trump's closest international allies, was on the phone with Iran's president. His message? That, according to Downing Street, the nuclear deal remains "the best arrangement currently available." The January 3 drone strike that killed Qasem Soleimani, Iran's most powerful general and a longtime US nemesis, has only exacerbated tensions between the United States and Europe in a showdown that has turned into a crisis.

But the episode could paradoxically offer a new chance for the Europeans to attempt what they have sought for three years -- to broker peace between Iran and Trump.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in a startlingly frank statement about allies for the top US diplomat, told Fox news after Soleimani's killing that Europeans "haven't been as helpful as I wish that they could be." Trump and Pompeo were infuriated by pro-Iranian Iraqi militias' vandalism of the US embassy in Baghdad and rocket fire on bases housing US troops.

They said Soleimani was planning imminent attacks on Americans -- a finding disputed by Democratic lawmakers after a classified briefing.

Tensions have steadily mounted since Trump in May 2018 withdrew from the denuclearization accord brokered by his predecessor Barack Obama and instead launched a sweeping campaign to cripple Iran, including seeking to bar all its oil exports.

Rachel Rizzo, an expert on trans-Atlantic security at the Center for a New American Security, doubted Europeans would suddenly change course on the nuclear deal after seeing the flare-up in violence, which included Iranian reprisals on Iraqi bases home to US troops.

"It's pretty unfathomable to me that European allies are going to jump and follow Trump into this abyss that he seems to be sending us in," Rizzo said.

With the goals of Washington and the Europeans sharply at odds, "I think there is going to be increased tension between the two sides and it's going to get worse before it gets better," she said.

Related Topics

Drone Fire Prime Minister Barack Obama Exports Iran Europe Washington Nuclear Oil Trump Tehran Baghdad United States January May 2015 2018 All From Best Top Housing Mike Pompeo Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

WMCC Chairman meets Cambodian Minister of State fo ..

8 hours ago

Europe, N. Africa in diplomatic flurry to avoid 's ..

8 hours ago

Arsenal boss Arteta not expecting 'big things' in ..

8 hours ago

Zong covering 100 percent CPEC projects

8 hours ago

Germany Hopes to Continue Training Kurdish Fighter ..

8 hours ago

US Killed Soleimani Because Iran Planned to Blow U ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.