UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Sent Letter To N. Korea's Kim With Plan To 'propel' Ties: KCNA

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 01:10 AM

Trump sent letter to N. Korea's Kim with plan to 'propel' ties: KCNA

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump has sent a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un detailing a plan to spur ties, state media reported Sunday, as a prolonged hiatus in disarmament talks with the United States drags on.

"In the letter, he... explained his plan to propel the relations between the two countries of the DPRK and the US and expressed his intent to render cooperation in the anti-epidemic work," read a statement from Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, apparently referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

While the letter reflects "excellent" ties between the two leaders, she warned they do not represent the state of broader relations between their two nations.

"We try to hope for the day when the relations between the two countries would be as good as the ones between the two top leaders, but it has to be left to time and be watched whether it can actually happen," Jong said in the statement reported by the North's Korean Central news Agency.

Her statement came a day after the nuclear-armed North fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast, the latest such action it has taken this year.

The North has been continuing to refine its weapons capabilities, analysts say, more than a year after a summit between Kim and Trump broke down in Hanoi.

Pyongyang is under multiple sets of United Nations, US and other sanctions over its weapons programmes.

Related Topics

United Nations Trump Hanoi United States Turkish Lira Kim Jong Sunday Media From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Egypt suspends Friday prayers at Al-Azhar

46 minutes ago

Chief Minister seeks ANP's help to combat coronavi ..

1 hour ago

Russian Health Watchdog Bans Gyms, Pools, Aquapark ..

2 hours ago

UAE Government announces closure of leisure sites, ..

2 hours ago

France to use helcopters, drones to enforce virus ..

2 hours ago

US VP Pence, wife to be tested for coronavirus aft ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.