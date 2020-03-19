Trump signs $100 billion coronavirus relief package

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a $100-billion emergency aid package that ensures sick leave to Americans workers who fall ill from the new coronavirus, with more Federal assistance in the pipeline.

The bipartisan House-passed measure easily cleared the Senate by a vote of 90 to eight earlier Wednesday. Hours later Trump said in a statement that he signed the legislation into law, providing a rare example of Congressional Democrats, Republicans and the presidency working together quickly during his administration.

It provides for free coronavirus testing for those who need it, sick pay and paid family leave, and bolsters unemployment insurance for millions of Americans.

The legislation aims to strengthen protections in the face of a global health crisis that has already killed more than 110 people in the United States, where more than 7,300 cases have been confirmed.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, speaking moments after the vote, called it "a very important" step.

The so-called Phase Two bill is the second emergency congressional aid package related to coronavirus, following an initial $8.3 billion measure passed early this month.

McConnell acknowledged the urgent need to get relief to workers, but stressed he would compel the chamber to stay in session until a broader, Phase Three relief package is completed.

"I will not adjourn the Senate until we have passed a far bolder package that must include significant relief for small businesses all across our country," McConnell said.

"Just how long it will take to go through these steps is unclear," he added. "We are moving rapidly because the situation demands it."The White House and lawmakers are negotiating a $1.3 trillion package -- among the largest federal emergency plans ever -- that reportedly would include up to $500 billion in direct check payments to Americans, and $300 billion in loans to small businesses.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said it would also include $300 billion in deferred tax payments.