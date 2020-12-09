UrduPoint.com
Trump Signs Decree To Ensure Vaccines Go To Americans First

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 01:10 AM

Trump signs decree to ensure vaccines go to Americans first

Washington, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order "to ensure that American citizens have first priority to receive American vaccines."It is unclear how the order would be enforced, as vaccine makers have already inked in deals with other countries.

But it suggests the US is concerned about potential shortages as it seeks to immunize tens of millions of people in the coming months.

