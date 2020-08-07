UrduPoint.com
Trump Signs Executive Order Banning Transactions With TikTok Parent After 45 Days

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 10:10 AM

Washington, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order barring transactions with the Chinese parent company of social media platform TikTok after 45 days.

"The United States must take aggressive action against the owners of TikTok to protect our national security," the order said.

"The following actions shall be prohibited beginning 45 days after the date of this order... any transaction by any person, or with respect to any property, subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, with ByteDance Ltd."

