Trump signs huge new economic relief spending package

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump on Friday signed a nearly half-trillion Dollar relief package for the US economy in the latest bid to stave off the crushing effects of the coronavirus shutdown.

The package will pump another $483 billion of funds into the world's biggest economy. A majority of the money, which follows a $2.2 trillion rescue fund enacted in March, will be sent to small businesses.