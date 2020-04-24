UrduPoint.com
Trump Signs Huge New Economic Relief Spending Package

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 10:00 PM

Trump signs huge new economic relief spending package

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump on Friday signed a nearly half-trillion Dollar relief package for the US economy in the latest bid to stave off the crushing effects of the coronavirus shutdown.

The package will pump another $483 billion of funds into the world's biggest economy. A majority of the money, which follows a $2.2 trillion rescue fund enacted in March, will be sent to small businesses.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

