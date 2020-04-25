UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Signs Huge New Economic Relief Spending Package

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 09:10 AM

Trump signs huge new economic relief spending package

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump on Friday signed into law a nearly half-trillion Dollar relief package for the US economy in the latest bid to stave off the crushing effects of the coronavirus shutdown.

The package will pump another $483 billion of government funds into the world's biggest economy.

A majority of the money, which follows a $2.2 trillion rescue fund enacted in March, will be sent to small businesses.

Following Senate approval earlier this week, the bill was passed by the House of Representatives on Thursday as another 4.4 million US workers filed new claims for jobless benefits.

That brought total new unemployment claims to 26.4 million since mid-March.

Joblessness has skyrocketed as much of the nation shut down to curb the spread of the virus, which has taken more than 50,000 lives in the US since February.

The new package provides $320 billion for small businesses to keep their doors open and pay their workers, after the initial $349 billion in the Paycheck Protection Program was drained in just two weeks.

PPP lending will resume Monday, according to a statement Friday from US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Small business Administration chief Jovita Carranza.

"The PPP has supported more than 1.66 million small businesses and protected over 30 million jobs for hardworking Americans. With the additional funds appropriated by Congress, tens of millions of additional workers will benefit from this critical relief," they said.

"We encourage all approved lenders to process loan applications previously submitted by eligible borrowers and disburse funds expeditiously." However, they cautioned that borrowers "should carefully review PPP regulations and guidance and the certifications required to obtain a loan" -- a reference to the rules barring large firms with easy access to other sources of funding from the program.

The US Treasury tightened the rules amid the uproar over news that major restaurant chains like Potbelly Sandwich Works, Ruth's Chris Steak House and upscale burger joint Shake Shack received tens of millions from the program.

Ruth's Hospitality and Shake Shack have announced they are returning the funds.

The new funding from Congress also provides $75 billion for hospitals, $25 billion to expand virus testing and $60 billion in disaster recovery loans and grants.

Related Topics

Loan Senate World Business Dollar Trump Money February March Congress All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHaP, NCEMA issue guidelines on visits, exercise ..

10 hours ago

UAE leaders receive Ramadan greetings from Arab an ..

10 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 32,000 additional ..

11 hours ago

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association demand mark up ..

9 hours ago

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services launches ..

11 hours ago

S.Africa says to seek $4.2 bn in IMF, World Bank h ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.