Trump signs police reform order to end 'patterns of failure'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order on police reforms that he said would deliver "elegant justice" to American communities following multiple recent killings of black men by police.

"We have to break old patterns of failure," Trump said shortly before signing the order.

"What is needed now is not more stoking of fear and division. We need to bring law enforcement and communities closer together, not to drive them apart," Trump said in a Rose Garden address that also accused Democrats of failing to address the issue of police brutality.