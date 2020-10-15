UrduPoint.com
Trump Son Barron Contracted Covid-19, Now Negative: First Lady Melania

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 01:50 AM

Trump son Barron contracted Covid-19, now negative: first lady Melania

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump's teenage son Barron contracted Covid-19 after both his parents tested positive, but is now negative, First Lady Melania said Wednesday.

She said that after she and the president tested positive two weeks ago, "Naturally my mind went immediately to our son.

"Barron Trump, 14, first tested negative, then positive, but showed no symptoms. "He has since tested negative," the first lady wrote in an essay entitled "My Personal Experience with Covid-19."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

