Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump wants US schools closed by the coronavirus pandemic to reopen fully, but the private school attended by his son Barron won't be one of them, its principal said Friday.

St. Andrew's Episcopal School, just outside Washington in the state of Maryland, said it is still deciding whether to teach fully online in the new school year or to adopt a "hybrid" model in which limited numbers of children can attend in person.

However, there will be no full reopening.

School head Robert Kosasky and assistant David Brown said they would decide in the week of August 10.

"We will continue to follow guidance of appropriate health officials and refine both our hybrid and distance learning plans," their statement said.

"When school begins on September 8, if we are in the hybrid model, there will be numerous new health and safety protocols in place for our students, employees, and families," it added.

Trump has pushed hard for schools across the country to reopen, even as huge increases in coronavirus infections are reported across the south and south-west of the country and many other states remain on high alert.

He has also threatened repeatedly that schools refusing to reopen would have funding withheld.

On Thursday, Trump retreated, saying that some school districts may have to "delay reopening for a few weeks." He said he would have no problems with Barron, who is 14, going back to classes.

St. Andrew's is in Potomac, Maryland, part of Montgomery County, one of the country's major school districts to have recently announced it will stick to online teaching through the winter.