Trump Still Eager For World Final Against O'Sullivan

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 12:00 AM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Judd Trump said he hoped he could still play in a World Championship final against Ronnie O'Sullivan after advancing into the last eight of this year's edition on Monday.

Six-time world champion O'Sullivan, 45, is already out following a shock second-round loss to Anthony McGill at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre on Friday.

But 2019 winner Trump, into the quarter-finals with a 13-8 victory over Dave Gibert, believes there remains time for him to meet O'Sullivan in the showpiece match.

"I've learnt a lot from Ronnie over the last 10 or 15 years and hopefully we can have many more match-ups, and hopefully one day we can get that dream final," 31-year-old Trump said.

"It would be a shame if it didn't happen, but it's so hard. He's been to so many finals already and I'm still progressing, and hopefully over the next few years we'll time it right.

It would be amazing if it did happen, for snooker and ourselves." There could be as many as six former world champions in the quarter-finals and Trump believes he will have to raise his game if he is to win a second Crucible crown this year.

"I didn't play my absolute best but you don't want to be playing your best at this stage of the tournament," he said.

"It's hopefully similar to the previous events I've won this season -- playing decent for the first few games and saving my best for last."Meanwhile, former world champion Stuart Bingham compiled two centuries in winning the three frames he needed to complete a 13-6 victory over Jamie Jones and reach the last eight for the first time since taking the title in 2015.

Bingham, who had to come through two rounds of qualifying after dropping out of the world's top 16, will now face McGill for a place in the semi-finals.

