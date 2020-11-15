Trump supporters march in Washington as president refuses to concede election defeat

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump greeted hundreds of supporters in Washington on Saturday, as the president still refuses to concede defeat to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden following the November 3 election.

Trump was met by cheers and applause as his limousine drove by, with some attendees climbing walls and other structures for a view of the president's motorcade as it did a circuit around the capital city's Freedom Plaza.

The demonstrators, who gathered as part of various events including what was dubbed a "Million MAGA [Make America Great Again] March", chanted "USA! USA!", "We want Trump! We want Trump!" and "Four more years! Four more years!".

Many far right groups, including 'Stop the Steal', 'Proud Boy's and the 'Oath Keepers' are participating in the march, according to television reports.

Echoing Trump himself, many of the Republican leader's supporters have refused to acknowledge the results of the US presidential election, saying they believe widespread fraud took place. That allegation has been dismissed by experts and election officials as baseless.

Trump stayed in his car but drove slowly past the crowd, waving at supporters. Marchers chanted "USA! USA!" as the president's motorcade approached, with many chasing after him, trying to snap photos.

Trump's appearance comes after results in the last two states were announced on Friday, with President-elect Biden Jr. winning Georgia to finish with a total of 306 electoral votes — the same number that . Trump won in 2016 and called it a landslide — and Trump winning North Carolina, for a total of 232 electoral votes.

The president had teased that he might "stop by" the demonstrations in a tweet on Friday. He has refused to concede the race to Mr. Biden, and continues to falsely maintain he would have won without widespread voter irregularities.

Since the election was called for Biden one week ago, many of Trump's attempts to overturn the results in a handful of states, built around baseless claims of widespread vote fraud, have already been dismissed or dropped.

In the latest rounds on Friday, a state court judge in Michigan denied the Trump campaign's request to halt the certification of the vote in Wayne County, home to Detroit; a Philadelphia judge denied the campaign's petition to dismiss thousands of absentee and mail-in ballots; and in Arizona, the campaign effectively abandoned its so-called "Sharpiegate" lawsuit, which had claimed that ballots cast for Trump were invalidated after voters used felt-tip markers.

In Georgia, which Biden won by about 14,000 votes, auditors are reviewing all 5 million ballots by hand, but state election officials said the recount was very unlikely to change the outcome.

Trump put his personal lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, in charge of his campaign lawsuits related to the outcome of the election, as well as all public communications related to them, four people familiar with the move said on Friday.

As the week drew to a close, Trump's attempts to deny electoral reality appeared to be collapsing around him and his reluctance to begin making way for Biden stirred bipartisan ire.

More than 160 former public officials warned Friday that the administration's refusal to give the president-elect access to intelligence briefings and other transition services "poses a serious risk to our national security." A growing chorus of Republican senators this week pressed for Biden to begin receiving the briefings. And on Thursday, a group of federal, state and local election officials declared flatly that the election "was the most secure in American history" and that there was "no evidence" any voting systems were compromised.

On Friday, Biden urged the distracted president to turn his attention to the rapidly worsening pandemic and take stronger action.

"This crisis demands a robust and immediate Federal response, which has been woefully lacking," Biden said Friday. "I am the president-elect, but I will not be president until next year. The crisis does not respect dates on the Calendar, it is accelerating right now."