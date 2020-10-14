UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Takes Tax Battle Back To Supreme Court

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

Trump takes tax battle back to Supreme Court

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump on Tuesday took his long-running fight to prevent New York prosecutors from obtaining his tax returns to the Supreme Court for a second time.

The president's lawyers asked the court to block a Federal appeals court ruling that said a subpoena of his tax records can proceed.

"Irreparable harm will result from the denial of a stay," his lawyers wrote in their appeal to the Supreme Court.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance wants the returns, which cover 2011 to 2018, as part of an investigation into Trump's business affairs.

The prosecutor is investigating possible tax evasion, insurance fraud and falsification of accounts.

Vance is also seeking the records in connection with an alleged hush money payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

US presidents are not required by law to release details of their personal finances but every US leader since Richard Nixon has done so.

Trump has broken with this tradition.

His lawyers claim that the subpoena is too broad for the scope of the investigation. They also claimed the probe is politically motivated.

Previously, his lawyers argued that the subpoena should be blocked because the president has immunity from prosecution.

That argument was rejected three times, including by the Supreme Court in July.

Ahead of the November 3 election, the New York Times reported last month that Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017, a claim the president denies.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court Business Lawyers Immunity Trump New York Money July November 2017 2016 2018 From Court

Recent Stories

GCC cloud market expected to hit $2.3bn by 2024, D ..

51 minutes ago

Dead, ill, recovered: celebrities hit by coronavir ..

43 minutes ago

UAE Space Agency signs Artemis Accords to advance ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Economic Development Department passes IS ..

1 hour ago

Luxurious, lusciously green living: Al Zahia break ..

1 hour ago

Armenian Military Official Briefed Irani Military ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.