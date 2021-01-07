UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Tells Supporters To 'go Home' After Storming Of US Capitol

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 08:30 AM

Trump tells supporters to 'go home' after storming of US Capitol

Washington, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :President Donald Trump told his supporters on Wednesday to "go home" after they stormed the US Capitol following a rally during which he repeated his spurious claims of election fraud.

At the same time as he told his supporters to go home, Trump repeated his incendiary allegations that the November 3 election won by Democrat Joe Biden was "stolen." "I know your pain," Trump said in a one-minute video on Twitter. ""We had an election that was stolen from us.

"But you have to go home now," he said. "We have to have peace. We have to have law and order."Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol after his nearby rally, disrupting a joint session of Congress being held to confirm Biden's victory.

Related Topics

Election Law And Order Twitter Trump Same November Congress From

Recent Stories

EU approves Moderna vaccine

8 hours ago

India trying to sabotage peace, CPEC, economic act ..

8 hours ago

Sudan Signs Abraham Accords to Normalize Relations ..

8 hours ago

Pak-Korea for enhancing cooperation in trade durin ..

8 hours ago

Biden to Tap Former Supreme Court Nominee Merrick ..

8 hours ago

EU Commission Receives Letter Calling for Vaccines ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.