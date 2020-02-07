UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Tells Xi He Has 'confidence' In China Battling Virus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 10:00 AM

Trump tells Xi he has 'confidence' in China battling virus

Washington, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump expressed his "confidence" in China's ability to tackle the novel coronavirus epidemic during talks with his Beijing counterpart Xi Jinping, the White House said.

Trump "expressed confidence in China's strength and resilience in confronting the challenge of the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak," the White House said in a statement.

"The two leaders agreed to continue extensive communication and cooperation between both sides," it said, following reports in Chinese state media that the two had spoken on the phone about the matter.

The statement also noted that the two leaders had discussed "the great achievement of the recent United States-China Phase One Trade Deal and reaffirmed their commitment to its implementation."

Related Topics

China White House Trump Beijing 2019 Media Xi Jinping Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

37 minutes ago

Suroor bin Mohammed, Mansour bin Zayed, Theyab bin ..

8 hours ago

UN official hails UAE&#039;s hosting of tenth Worl ..

9 hours ago

Joshua set for bout at Tottenham: promoter

9 hours ago

Sindh govt to start restoration of Akram canal soo ..

9 hours ago

Israel troops wounded in Jerusalem car-ramming as ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.