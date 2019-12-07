UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Thanks Iran For 'very Fair' Negotiation On Prisoner Release

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 11:31 PM

Trump thanks Iran for 'very fair' negotiation on prisoner release

Washington, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump thanked Tehran for a "very fair" negotiation that led to the release Saturday of an America scholar held in Iran and an Iranian scientist jailed in the US.

Xiyue Wang, a Princeton University researcher held for three years in Iran, was exchanged in Switzerland for Massoud Solemani, who had been arrested in Chicago more than a year ago.

In a tweet, Trump boasted that Wang was taken during the Obama administration and "returned during the Trump Administration.""Thank you to Iran on a very fair negotiation. See, we can make a deal together!"

Related Topics

Barack Obama Iran Trump Tehran Chicago Switzerland

Recent Stories

Listen to youth facing different challenges Al Nua ..

21 minutes ago

18th Cycle of Clean up UAE 2019 collects 3 tonnes ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Police, US IP MENA discuss cooperation

21 minutes ago

French Police Detain 13 People Ahead of Strike Aga ..

18 minutes ago

Libya's GNA Foreign Minister Calls Italian Role in ..

18 minutes ago

Haftar's Jet Downing Proves Tripoli Fall Won't Hap ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.