Trump: 'The Dollar Is Very Strong,' Makes It 'harder To Compete'
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 09:10 AM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump said Friday the strong American Dollar put the United States at a competitive disadvantage, speaking hours after the White House announced it would not move to weaken US Currency.
"The dollar is very strong," Trump told reporters. "The dollar is a beautiful thing in one way but makes it harder to compete."