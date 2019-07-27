UrduPoint.com
Trump: 'The Dollar Is Very Strong,' Makes It 'harder To Compete'

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 09:10 AM

Trump: 'The dollar is very strong,' makes it 'harder to compete'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump said Friday the strong American Dollar put the United States at a competitive disadvantage, speaking hours after the White House announced it would not move to weaken US Currency.

"The dollar is very strong," Trump told reporters. "The dollar is a beautiful thing in one way but makes it harder to compete."

