UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump To Accept Republican Presidential Nomination In Florida

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 09:10 AM

Trump to accept Republican presidential nomination in Florida

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Donald Trump will accept the Republican Party's presidential nomination in Florida, organizers announced Thursday, following a row over coronavirus restrictions with the governor of North Carolina, where the event was originally scheduled.

The most visible portions of the Republican National Convention, a traditional election-year gathering that is a staple of American political theater, will be moved to the city of Jacksonville, Republican Party chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced.

"Not only does Florida hold a special place in President Trump's heart as his home state, but it is crucial in the path to victory in 2020," McDaniel said, adding that "we are thrilled to celebrate this momentous occasion in the great city of Jacksonville." However "official business of the national convention," will remain in Charlotte, North Carolina, where the convention was originally scheduled to take place from August 24 to 27. The Washington Post reported that this was due to previously signed contracts.

The change of location for the speeches and pageantry comes after North Carolina Democratic Governor Roy Cooper said he could not authorize the convention to go ahead as planned due to concerns about mass gatherings during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Because the current North Carolina COVID-19 restrictions would not allow for the celebration to occur in Charlotte and Governor Cooper would not work with the RNC to offer guidelines, the celebration of the nomination and the economic impact that goes with it must be moved to Jacksonville," the Republican National Committee said in a statement.

Trump berated Cooper's statements on Twitter, and as recently as Wednesday told a roundtable that the governor "doesn't want to give an inch and what he's doing is losing hundreds of millions of Dollars for his state." The RNC said the rescheduled events would take place at Jacksonville's VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, but did not give a date.

Trump won the battleground states of Florida and North Carolina during the 2016 election, and both are tossups that could go to either candidate in this year's November 3 election.

In Florida, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is polling several percentage points ahead of Trump, with 48.2 percent of the vote compared to Trump's 44.8 percent, according to a poll average by Real Clear politics.

Related Topics

Election Governor Business Washington Vote Twitter Trump Jacksonville Charlotte Florida August November 2016 2020 Post Event From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US surpasses 2 million coronavirus cases

7 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,733 new confirmed cases of ..

7 hours ago

Russia rolls out first approved COVID-19 drug

7 hours ago

Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council hold workshop f ..

8 hours ago

UAE trade in works of art hit AED10.6 bn in 2019

8 hours ago

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant embodies UAE&#039;s r ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.