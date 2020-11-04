Trump to ask for recount in Wisconsin: campaign manager

Washington, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump's campaign said Wednesday it was demanding a recount in Wisconsin, where early returns show Democrat Joe Biden with a slender lead.

"There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results," campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement.

"The president is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so."Wisconsin is one of a handful of states where the fate of the US election now hangs in the balance.