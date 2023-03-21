Trump to be arrested? US girds for drama

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :New York police tightened security Monday ahead of the expected historic indictment of Donald Trump over hush money paid to a porn actress, with the ex-president calling for mass demonstrations if he is charged.

Trump supporters were scheduled to protest in America's financial capital later Monday, as a grand jury weighs an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg over the 2016 payment to Stormy Daniels.

Trump would become the first former or sitting president to be charged with a crime if an indictment is filed -- a move that would send shockwaves through the 2024 White House race, in which the 76-year-old is running to regain office.

Bragg, an elected Democrat, has not confirmed any plans publicly, but has put key witnesses in front of the jury in recent weeks and offered Trump the opportunity to testify. The panel is expected to vote on whether to indict soon.

Trump said over the weekend that he expects to be "arrested" on Tuesday and urged supporters to "Protest, take our nation back!" although his lawyer said the comments were based on media reports and not any fresh action by prosecutors.

The NYPD geared up for an unprecedented arrest, which would see an ex-leader of the free world fingerprinted and possibly even handcuffed, by erecting barricades outside Bragg's office and Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue.

More than a dozen senior police officials met with mayoral aides on Sunday to discuss security and contingency plans for protests, the New York Times reported.

NBC news said that police and other law enforcement agencies had conducted "preliminary security assessments," including placing a security perimeter around the Manhattan Criminal Court where Trump would likely appear before a judge.

Senior Democrats have warned that Trump's calls could trigger a repeat of the violence that his supporters unleashed on the US Capitol in January 2021.

In an online group named "The Donald," some Trump supporters called for a "national strike" and "Civil War 2.0" to protect Trump and protest any arrest.

But there was no indication of a large movement and figureheads for Trump like his sons and leading commentators have not openly urged action in the streets as they did after the 2020 election, when President Joe Biden defeated Trump.

The New York Young Republican Club announced a "peaceful protest" of Bragg's "heinous attack" on Trump for 6:00 pm (2000 GMT) in lower Manhattan on Monday, but it was unclear how many would turn out.