Trump to curb immigration, as anti-lockdown protests simmer

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump confirmed he would order a partial block on immigration Wednesday in a bid to protect American workers from the coronavirus pandemic's economic fallout, as protesters again demanded that businesses be allowed to reopen.

And while some states were gearing up for a gradual return to normal, Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York, the epicenter of US infections, offered a stark warning: "We can't be stupid." Immigration is a key issue for Trump's conservative base, which he is keen to energize ahead of November's presidential election.

"I will be signing my Executive Order prohibiting immigration into our Country today," he said in a tweet.

The president had explained on Tuesday that he would stop the issuing of green cards -- permanent residency permits -- for 60 days, but would exempt temporary workers such as seasonal farm laborers.

"It will help put unemployed Americans first in line for jobs as America reopens," he told reporters.

"It would be wrong and unjust for Americans to be replaced with immigrant labor flown in from abroad." About 22 million Americans have lost their jobs since the outbreak forced a global shutdown -- shattering Trump's hopes of touting a booming economy in his re-election bid.

The US, with 45,000 deaths and more than 825,000 coronavirus infections, is the world's hardest-hit country, and health care workers in hotspots such as New York have struggled to cope.

- 'Freedom over fear' - Trump's administration has laid out a gradual plan to get America back to work while observing health guidelines as much as possible to limit the spread of the virus.

But the governors of Georgia and Florida have announced more aggressive easings of restrictions, even as the US daily death toll spiked to more than 2,700 on Tuesday.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said he is allowing gyms, bowling alleys, tattoo parlors, barbershops, nail salons and other small businesses to reopen from Friday, despite the southern state not yet meeting White House guidelines for 14 straight days of declining infection numbers.

Kemp, a Republican, said the businesses should follow social distancing guidelines, but that will be impossible for workers like manicurists, given their necessity for personal contact.

Such policy moves have raised concerns among critics that reopening too quickly could spell disaster.

In New York, Cuomo said death rates in his state were on a "gentle decline." But he cautioned in his daily coronavirus briefing against recklessly getting ahead of the science.

"I get the pressure, I get the politics," Cuomo said, adding: "We can't be stupid." Thousands of Americans have protested stay-at-home orders in several states.

In the latest demonstration, in Virginia's capital Richmond, drivers honking their horns -- many of them bearing US flags and Trump banners -- brought traffic to a halt as dozens rallied on foot.

"We need jobs. People can't pay rent, they can't afford food," protester Jason Roberge told AFP.

"Freedom over fear," read one man's sign.

Trump's Democratic opponents have expressed concern about such moves to reopen, and they oppose his executive order on immigration, which will likely spark court action.

The White House meanwhile has said there are enough coronavirus tests for each state to move to "phase one" of a gradual reopening, ending some lockdown restrictions.

But several governors have complained of insufficient testing capacity.