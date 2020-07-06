UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump To Hold Outdoor Rally In New Hampshire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 09:00 AM

Trump to hold outdoor rally in New Hampshire

Washington, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump will host an outdoor campaign rally in New Hampshire, his team said Sunday, after his last rally drew criticism for ignoring coronavirus health guidelines.

The "Make America Great Again" event will take place on July 11 in Portsmouth, his campaign said in a statement.

"There will be ample access to hand sanitizer and all attendees will be provided a face mask that they are strongly encouraged to wear," the rally announcement said.

The billionaire Republican, who is seeking reelection on November 3, had made his grand return to the campaign trail on June 20 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The event quickly came under fire for flouting health measures aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, such as wearing face masks or maintaining social distancing.

Images of the rally showed the stadium was filled to less than a third of its capacity, despite the president's campaign boasting of huge interest ahead of time and more than a million ticket requests.

Pictures of Trump's return to the White House in the middle of the night, with a worn-out air and his tie undone, cemented the image of a flawed comeback.

With just four months left before election day, Trump -- criticized for his response both to the coronavirus pandemic and to anti-racism protests -- has been lagging for weeks in the polls behind his Democratic rival, Joe Biden.

While there have been calls for caution in interpreting the poll results, observers have noted that Biden's lead over Trump is far greater than the one held by Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton at the same point in 2016.

Related Topics

Election Fire White House Hillary Clinton Trump Same Portsmouth Lead Tulsa June July November Sunday 2016 Event All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NCEMA denies false reports about malls closure

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Terminals improves global connectivity w ..

9 hours ago

Ajman Ruler hails new government structure

10 hours ago

President approves new structure of UAE Government

11 hours ago

First scheduled Wizz Air flight lands at Abu Dhabi ..

11 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 41,000 addition ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.